Former Shelbyville school board member indicted on federal child exploitation charges

Handcuffs
FILE: handcuffs and a key.
A federal grand jury has indicted David Finkel, a former Shelbyville Central School Board member, on charges related to child sexual exploitation and child pornography possession.

The indictment, filed August 26 in U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Indiana, charges Finkel with one count of sexual exploitation of a child under 18 and one count of possession of child pornography under 18.

According to court documents, Finkel allegedly convinced a minor to engage in sexual acts so he could record it on April 16, 2024.

On June 5, 2025, federal agents say they found child pornography on Finkel's iPhone. The indictment describes multiple videos showing the sexual abuse of babies and young children.

Finkel previously served on the school board for Shelbyville Central Schools. The U.S. Attorney's Office is handling the case.

