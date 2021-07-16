Former volunteer firefighter arrested after allegedly stealing thousands of dollars

SEYMOUR — A former Jackson County volunteer firefighter is facing charges after a nearly year long investigation.

Indiana State Police say Christopher McKain, 44, of Seymour stole approximately $20,000 from the Jackson-Washington Township Fire Department during 2019 and 2020, when he was tasked with doing various jobs for the fire department.

McKain allegedly forged invoices from businesses showing that work had been completed and for items he purchased. He then submitted the fraudulent invoices to the Jackson-Washington Township Treasurer and was reimbursed.

McKain was arrested on theft and forgery charges Friday.

