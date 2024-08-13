Former wrestling coach at Ben Davis High School arrested for child seduction

INDIANAPOLIS — A former wrestling coach at Ben Davis High school has been arrested on charges of Child seduction.

Quinton L Harris , 27 is charged with 2 counts of “child seduction where a childcare worker engages in sexual intercourse or other sexual conduct.“

Wayne Township School district said Harris was employed as a intermittent coach for Ben Davis High School from 2019-2024.

After learning of the allegations, he was placed on leave and then resigned.



"We have been made aware of allegations against a former lay coach. At this time, we are not aware of any allegations involving our students.

The individual in question was employed as a lay coach intermittently from 2019 to 2024. Our standard background checks, conducted every two years, did not reveal any issues of concern. Upon learning of these allegations, we took immediate action and placed the coach on leave. Subsequently, he resigned from his position as a lay coach and is no longer employed by the District in any capacity.

We take these allegations very seriously and encourage students to notify their school administrator of any information or concerns."

Harris is currently being held in the Hendricks County jail without bond.