Fort Wayne Police release bodycam video of May 18 officer involved shooting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WRTV) — The Fort Wayne Police Department released body cam video Friday of a May 18 officer-involved shooting on the city's west side.

Officers responded to the 1800 block of Howell Street after calls reporting a man with a gun experiencing a mental health crisis.

The department said dispatch received three such calls in a two-day period.

Friday's press release said the police department's Crisis Response Team and Emergency Services Team responded to the scene, spending three hours to make contact with the individual, Erik John Anderson, and peacefully resolve the situation.

The video shows Anderson extend what appeared to be a rifle out the door of the house with the barrel appearing to be pointed at the police outside Officers then discharged their weapons into the house.

Anderson was pronounced dead at the scene after officers attempted life-saving measures.

A second angle of the video appears to show Anderson with his finger off the trigger, waving the rifle, rather than pointing it at someone.

The rifle was later determined to be a BB gun.

The Fort Wayne Police Department and Indiana State Police are conducting investigations into he incident. Once those are complete, the Allen County Prosecutor's Office will determine whether any criminal liability exists and whether the officers' use of force was legally justified.

A link to the bodycam video can be found here. The video may not be suitable for all audiences.