Fortville PD searching for 2 men wanted for using counterfeit $100 bills

FORTVILLE — Investigators in Fortville are asking for the public's help in locating two men who are alleged of using counterfeit money.

According to the department, the two men pictured below have an active warrant for allegedly presenting fake $100 bills to businesses in Fortville.

Fortville Police Department

Fortville Police Department

28-year-old Tommie Jackson Jr. and 35-year-old Kenneth Jackson had warrants issued for their arrests on Jan. 10.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call 911 or call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS.