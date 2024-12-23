Four Greenwood men charged in connection with New Jersey homicide

GREENWOOD — Four Greenwood men have been charged in connection with a homicide in New Jersey.

According to the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office, Sourav Kumar, 23, and Gaurav Singh, 27, Nirmal Singh, 30, and Gurdeep Singh, 22 were all charged with murder and conspiracy to commit murder in connection with the death of Kuldeep Kimar, 35, of India.

An initial investigation by the prosecutor's office found that Kumar had been reported missing by his family in New York on Oct. 26.

On Dec. 14, a body was found in a wildlife management area in New Jersey. With assistance from the FBI, the body was later identified as Kumar, whose death was determined to be a homicide caused by multiple gunshot wounds to the chest.

An investigation involving numerous law enforcement agencies determined that Sourav Kumar, Guarav Singh, Nirmal Singh, and Gurdeep Singh, acted together and in support of one another in carrying out the murder of Kumar.

The four men were taken into custody on Dec. 20 in Greenwood and are being held in the Johnson County Jail before being extradited to New Jersey.

“The investigative efforts leading to the arrest of these defendants were nothing short of outstanding, and the teamwork exhibited by all the participating agencies truly exemplifies the best in law enforcement,” Prosecutor Billhimer stated. “Collaborating with our law enforcement partners, particularly the FBI and NJSP, lead to the identification of our victim and the swift apprehension of these defendants in Indiana."