Four juveniles arrested for armed carjacking on Indy's west side

INDIANAPOLIS — Multiple juveniles ranging in age from 12 to 17 have been arrested in connection with an armed carjacking in Indianapolis.

The incident occurred in a neighborhood near the intersection of 38th Street and I-465 on the city’s west side.

According to records from the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, a victim reported that she was approached by a group of young individuals who held a gun to her and demanded her car keys.

The police reports indicate that the group includes boys aged 12, 13, and 15, along with a 17-year-old girl. The 13-year-old is facing five felony charges, including armed robbery, pointing a firearm, and resisting law enforcement.

The other minors also face a range of charges, such as dangerous possession of a firearm and resisting arrest. Additionally, the 15-year-old is charged with criminal recklessness.

Following the carjacking, police quickly responded and were able to recover the stolen vehicle after a short chase.