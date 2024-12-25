Five people shot, 1 person critical on Indy's northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS — Four people were shot and one person is in critical condition after a shooting on the northeast side of Indianapolis.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded to a report of a person shot in the 6400 block of Meadowlark Drive around 12:30 p.m.

When officers responded, they found four people with gunshot injuries. One of the victims was reported to be in critical condition.

Another victim walked into a local hospital with gunshot injuries and was reported to be in critical condition. Police said the victim was associated with the shooting at Meadowlark Drive.

The shooting happened shortly after a deadly shooting that was just blocks away in the4400 block of Kitley Avenue, however, IMPD says the incidents are not related.