Four people stabbed near 42nd and Post

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD officers are investigating after four people were found with stab wounds Wednesday afternoon.

The victims — one man and three women — were located in the 9500 block of E 42nd Street not far from Post Road around 3:45 p.m.

Police believe there was an argument or disturbance that started in an apartment complex before the stabbing. The scene then moved into the street.

Police say one of the women who is believed to be the aggressor has an injury consistent with a gunshot wound. All four were taken to the hospital in serious but stable condition.

Sgt. David Kinsey says all four victims knew each other and weapons were recovered at the scene.

There are no suspects at this time.