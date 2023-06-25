4 shot, 2 dead in Broad Ripple shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — Four people were shot and two people are dead after a shooting in Broad Ripple early Sunday morning, according to Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

The shooting occurred just after 2 a.m in the 800 block of Broad Ripple Avenue. This area is near the Broad Ripple strip.

IMPD said they responded to shots fired and found four victims. Police said a male and female were shot and pronounced dead by paramedics on the scene.

Another male and female victims were transported to the hospital in serious condition, according to police.

No information on suspects or arrests have been released by police.

IMPD officers are still in area of the shooting investigating as of 7 a.m. on Sunday morning.

Police are asking anyone with information about this incident to contact Detective James Hurt at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317.327.3475 or e-mail him at James.Hurt@indy.gov