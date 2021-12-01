Four teens arrested on murder charge in connection to Miami County homicide

MIAMI COUNTY — Four teenagers are facing a preliminary murder charge after a man was shot and killed in Converse, Indiana.

Indiana State Police say the shooting happened Sunday in the 100 block of West Wabash Street. An autopsy showed the victim, Anthony Leadford, 23, died from multiple gunshot wounds.

Four people - a 19-year-old, an 18-year-old, a 16-year-old and a 15-year-old have been arrested in connection to Leadford's death.

WRTV is not naming the adult suspects because formal charges have not been filed.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Indiana State Police detectives by calling the Indiana State Police Peru Post at 1-800-382-0689 or 765-473-6666.