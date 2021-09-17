Frankfort man sentenced in 2014 deaths of 3-year-old twin sons

TIPPECANOE COUNTY — A Tippecanoe County man was sentenced to 52 years behind bars on Monday in the 2014 deaths of his 3-year-old twin sons.

Brandon Abbott, 38, of Frankfort, was convicted by a jury on June 10, 2021 of 13 counts, including two counts of Neglect of a Dependent Resulting in Death.

Abbott's 2014 conviction and sentence was set aside on May 29, 2019 and the case proceeded to trial on June 10, 2021.

Abbott had been serving his original sentence in the Indiana Department of Corrections and was transferred to the Tippecanoe County Jail in May 2019 to await his jury trial.

His 3-year-old twin boys died in a fire at Abbott's home on April 5, 2014.