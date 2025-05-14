Franklin doctor charged after buying oxycodone from informant

FRANKLIN — A physician from Bargersville has been charged with multiple felonies following an investigation by the Drug Enforcement Agency and the Franklin Police Department.

Dr. Derrick Lane Hasenour, 44, is charged with Dealing a Controlled Substance by a Practitioner, a Level 4 Felony, and Dealing in a Schedule II Controlled Substance, a Level 5 Felony.

According to the probable cause affidavit, the investigation was initiated after an informant revealed that Dr. Hasenour was purchasing controlled substances he had previously prescribed.

On May 9, law enforcement monitored a transaction in which Dr. Hasenour bought Oxycodone pills from the informant.

The Johnson County Prosecutor’s Office has also charged Hasenour with Obtaining a Controlled Substance by Fraud or Deceit, a Level 6 Felony.

Penalties for these offenses include a maximum of 12 years for the Level 4 Felony, 6 years for the Level 5 Felony, and 2.5 years for the Level 6 Felony.

An initial hearing for Dr. Hasenour will be scheduled for a future date.