Franklin Township students report man for alleged lewd act at school bus stop

INDIANAPOLIS — Franklin Central High School students say they saw a man hiding in a bush while inappropriately touching himself as they waited to get on the bus Monday morning.

Some of the teenagers videotaped the man and gave the video to the school’s police department. The Franklin Township Community School Corporation confirms school police are investigating.

The incident happened near Carrica Drive and Pavetto Lane. Parents tell WRTV their children get on the bus shortly after 6 a.m.

Melissa Burdine says her son saw the man.

"He was standing here at the bus stop right here with other students,” she said. “Some of the students got it on camera. They were petrified," she added

WRTV reached out to the Franklin Township Community School Corporation (FTCSC) numerous times throughout the day.

After 3 p.m., FTCSC responded:

"We can confirm that a parent contacted us regarding a potential issue near one of our bus stops. Our police department is actively working with that parent to investigate the matter further."

WRTV was at the bus stop when the students got off the bus. The bus driver notified a parent that she had been made aware of allegations on September 18 and assured the district was handling the situation.

A 15-year-old boy who reported the Monday morning incident to police told WRTV's Rachael Wilkerson the situation made him very uncomfortable, and he has decided to stop riding the bus.

A neighbor said he saw the concern on the student's faces when he walked outside Monday morning. He asked one female student if the man hiding in the bush was doing anything inappropriate.

"I came out. He was standing out in the middle of the driveway. He was peeking back and forth," said Tony Jones. "It's very concerning, and I have young kids. He stayed outside until the elementary bus came. He wasn't showing signs of discretion, so he knew what he was doing," said Jones.

Burdine called it "sickening” and commented, “It makes me beyond angry."

She credits the students for telling adults about the situation.