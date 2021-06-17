'Frustrated beyond words': Bartholomew County officials investigate vandalism at Anderson Falls

BARTHOLOMEW CO. — The authorities are investigating after multiple areas of Anderson Falls in Bartholomew County were spray-painted with profanity and graffiti on Tuesday night.

According to a release from the Bartholomew County Sheriff’ Office, deputies were contacted at 11:21 a.m. on reports of vandalism at Anderson Falls. When they arrived they located graffiti in the bathrooms, on trees, the parking lot and landscape rocks. Portable restrooms were also overturned.

“This is an act of pure meanness," Bartholomew County Sheriff Matthew Myers stated. “This is a crime that affects all of us and those responsible for this damage need to be held accountable.

The act of vandalism is especially frustrating for the Bartholomew County Parks Department, the Sheriff's Office says, because they were in the process of reopening the park's restrooms, which haven't been opened in several years.

The Parks Department says it's "frustrated beyond words."

Courtesy of Bartholomew County Parks Department

Courtesy of the Bartholomew County Parks Department

One Bartholomew County Park board member, and local businessman, is offering a $1,000 reward for anyone who leads police to the arrest and conviction of the vandal.

“We are not going to let vandals stop us from making our community great," he stated.

The Sheriff's Department says they don't believe it's a coincidence that the same night of the vandalism the historic one-room schoolhouse in Bartholomew County was also burned down.

“At this time, although this might have occurred on the same night that the 1892 one-room School was burned to the ground, there is no way to connect the two incidents," Major Chris Lane stated. “However, the timing and the location certainly make it a possibility."

Bartholomew Deputies says they will continue to perform extra patrols through the Anderson Falls area throughout the year.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Bartholomew County Sherriff’s Office. Anonymous calls can be made to BCSO’s Tip Line at812-379-1712. Tipsters may also email Sheriff Myers directly at sheriff@bartholomew.in.gov.