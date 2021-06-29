Gamron Tedford sentenced to 50 years for murder of Jeshon Cameron in 2018

INDIANAPOLIS — Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears announced on Monday that Gamron Tedford has been sentenced to 50 years in the Indiana Department of Correction for the 2018 shooting death of Jeshon Cameron.

On July 16, 2018, Tedford shot the victim several times from close range at a gas station in the 2900 block of Mitthoeffer Road. In April, a jury returned a guilty murder verdict after a three-day trial.

On the day of the shooting, officers responded to a gas station where they located Cameron in the front passenger seat of a vehicle suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. A short time later, Tedford was dropped off at a local hospital with gunshot wounds to his leg and arm.

Officers located the owner of that vehicle who was present at the time of the murder. According to that witness, they were planning to meet Tedford at the gas station when Tedford entered the backseat of their vehicle, pulled out a handgun, and said, “Don’t move. You know what this is.” When the victim began to move Tedford shot Cameron seven times before fleeing the scene.

Earlier this month, Tedford was charged with Murder for his alleged role in the death of Martin Cruz. The case remains pending at this time.