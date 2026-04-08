Gary man charged with murder after running over business owner in parking lot

GRIFFITH, Ind. (WRTV) — A Gary man is being charged with murder after he allegedly ran over another man with a car in a business parking lot Monday morning, police say.

Atrailu Moore, 38, of Gary, was listed as an inmate of the Lake County jail as of Wednesday afternoon.

Griffith Police Department officers arrested Moore after responding to a fatal incident at a business in Griffith.

When police arrived, they found Tony Pendleton lying in the parking lot with severe injuries. Police said Pendleton was a local business owner, and had reportedly been hit by a red Jeep Grand Cherokee. He later died from his injuries.

It was not clear which business Pendleton owned or if the accident took place near his business.

During the investigation, police learned the driver of the Jeep had a “brief interaction” with Pendleton before the accident.

Moore allegedly followed Pendleton through the parking lot of the business, spoke with him, and then hit him with the Jeep. Police said Moore was still at the scene when they arrived.

“Violence will not be tolerated in Griffith,” the department said. “Through the professionalism and dedication of our officers and detectives, this department remains committed to public safety and protecting the residents we serve.”

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the Griffith Police Department Det. Jason Gary at 219-924-7503 ext. 252.

You can also leave an anonymous tip on the department’s tip line at 219-922-3085.