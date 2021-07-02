Gas station clerk could face murder charge after allegedly shooting shoplifter

INDIANAPOLIS — A Speedway gas station clerk could face a murder charge after preliminary charging documents say he shot and killed a man who allegedly shoplifted from the gas station on June 30.

A witness told police they saw the clerk, identified as Vincent Bibbs, chase a person, identified as Damon McClain, with a big clear bag to a car. McClain got inside the car and slowly pulled away.

The witness saw Bibbs approach the car and say “just give it back, give it back” before shooting McClain one time. Bibbs then walked back inside the store.

Documents say Bibbs admitted to pulling a gun out and pointing it at McClain before it went off, shooting McClain in the face.

McClain died from his injuries.

Bibbs was held Friday in the Marion County Jail on a preliminary charge of murder, records show.