Grand jury indicts 12 in Indianapolis trap house gang on murder and drug charges

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) — Twelve members of a violent Indianapolis criminal enterprise are facing 28 charges, including murder, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Indianapolis said Friday in a news release.

A grand jury indicted members of the Crown Hill Enterprise on Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act charges tied to murder, kidnapping, assault, arson, and drug trafficking. The first of the members made their initial appearance Friday in federal court.

Investigators say the group, between early 2019 and December 2024, operated at least 11 trap houses — a slang term for homes used as bases for selling or using illicit drugs — across Indianapolis.

The feds say the group used violence to protect its territory and intimidate witnesses.

Law enforcement also seized 35 guns, drugs, cash, and a machine-gun conversion device.

The attorney’s office did not provide photos of the 12 people indicted or say where they are from.

Their names and ages are:



Lamar T. Browning, 40;

Adrian J. Bullock, 35;

Avery J. Bullock, 34;

Tre J. Dunn, 28;

Charles T. Dunson, 45;

D’Ericka Lee, 31;

Byron A. Mason, 39;

Deandre Miller, 58;

Jonnitha Robinson, 35;

Nahamani I. Sergent, 35;

Tanesha M. Turner, 40;

Chancelor R. Walker, 39.

The release said, “On multiple occasions, defendants Tre J. Dunn and Tanesha Turner beat and shot individuals they believed had stolen drug proceeds, were associated with rival drug dealers, or owed a drug debt to the gang.

“As alleged, on November 3, 2024, Turner and an associate kidnapped an individual over a $40 debt related to fronted narcotics. Tre Dunn later shot and wounded the individual over the debt. The next day, Dunn and another gang member beat and fatally shot a victim after he allegedly disrespected Turner by slamming the door of a trap house.”

It was unclear from the release if all 12 members of the gang were in custody.