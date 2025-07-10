Grandfather arrested after 2-year-old grandson overdoses on THC edibles

INDIANAPOLIS — A 62-year-old man was arrested for neglect after his 2-year-old grandson ingested THC edibles.

Demetrius Barnes was arrested for Neglect of a Dependent and Interfering with Reporting a Crime.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the incident occurred on July 8, 2025, when officers responded to a report of an overdose at a residence on Dianella Way.

When first responders arrived, they found the child unresponsive but breathing, having consumed the edibles during the early morning hours. The child was transported to a local hospital, where he was stabilized.

During the investigation, IMPD child abuse detectives determined that Barnes was aware the child had ingested the edibles but failed to report the incident or seek help immediately.