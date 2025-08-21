Grant County Sheriff seeks second suspect in Marion teen's fatal shooting

MARION — The Grant County Sheriff's Office is searching for a second suspect connected to the April shooting death of 17-year-old Julio "Lio" Matamoros of Marion.

Authorities are now seeking 19-year-old Jonathan Balsis, who is wanted on charges of robbery resulting in serious bodily injury, felony murder, and conspiracy to commit robbery.

Law enforcement warns the public not to approach Balsis if spotted, urging anyone with information to contact police immediately or submit anonymous tips through Grant County Crime Stoppers.

The incident unfolded on April 21 when Grant County Central Dispatch received a report of a shooting at 1555 South Western Avenue in Marion.

Officers found Matamoros on the ground with a gunshot wound to the chest and immediately began life-saving efforts before paramedics arrived.

Before losing consciousness, the teen told officers that "a white male named Cordel" had shot him.

Matamoros, who played shortstop for Mississinewa High School and Prime Travel Ball, had planned to attend Indiana Wesleyan University. He was transported to a hospital in critical condition but later died from his injuries.

Court documents reveal that the shooting was the result of a premeditated robbery.

According to investigators, Balsis and Bice had originally planned to rob someone nicknamed "Bear" that morning, but when that target didn't materialize, they shifted their focus to whoever would show up at Noble Wine and Spirits to sell vape cartridges.

In a July interview with police, Balsis admitted he understood the plan from the beginning. When asked directly if he knew Cordel would rob whoever showed up, Balsis nodded and said, "yes." He acknowledged feeling guilty because he served as the getaway driver, telling investigators, "I should have just kept driving."

Text messages between the two recovered from cell phone data show them coordinating the crime hours before it occurred, with one message reading: "Alr I'll text n see if he tryna meet anywhere to get his shit took."

During the encounter, Balsis remained in the vehicle while Bice approached Matamoros's car. Balsis witnessed the entire robbery and shooting, describing how he saw Bice point the gun at the teen and strike him in the head before the fatal shot was fired.

Investigators recovered the murder weapon, a Glock 19 with an extended magazine and purple laser sight, found in a trash can near 11th and Boots Street.

The suspect vehicle, a white Pontiac driven by Balsis, was located at an apartment complex on East 3rd Street.

Shell casings matched the weapon used in the shooting, and cell phone data revealed Snapchat messages coordinating the robbery.

Bice was arrested at a trailer on South Miller Avenue and has been charged with murder, robbery resulting in serious injury, and theft. Police are now seeking Balsis on charges of felony murder and conspiracy to commit robbery.