Grant County Sheriff’s Deputy, suspect injured in shooting involving officers

GRANT COUNTY — The Indiana State Police is investigating a shooting involving officers that injured both a suspect and a deputy in Grant County on Thursday evening.

Deputies from the Grant County Sheriff’s Department responded to a residence in the 3000 block of E. County Road 450 N. at 6:47 p.m. on reports of an individual threatening to harm others.

Upon arrival, deputies told the people inside the residence to come outside. Moments later, a man identified as Glenn A. Smock, 52, of Marion, came outside with a shotgun.

Indiana State Police says Smock shot one of the deputies, which prompted the other deputies to discharge their weapons, striking Smock.

Smock then barricaded himself inside the residence but eventually was taken into custody without further incident. He was transported to a local hospital by medical helicopter.

The deputy was transported to a local hospital, where they were treated and released.

The deputy involved in the shooting will be placed on administrative leave, which is standard procedure for the Grant County Sheriff's Office following an officer-involved shooting.

The Indiana State Police is leading the investigation, with assistance from the Grant County Prosecutor's Office.

This investigation is ongoing.