Grant County woman arrested, accused of shooting her husband

MARION — A sixty-seven-year-old woman has been arrested by the Grant County Sheriff's Office, who say she killed her husband on Wednesday.

The Grant County Sheriff's Office said deputies were dispatched to a residence at 135 N 700E in Marion just before 6 a.m. on a reported shooting. Inside the home, deputies found a man. The man was pronounced deceased following life-saving efforts.

Officials have identified the man as 74-year-old Thomas Gray. The preliminary autopsy indicates Gray was shot once in the chest.

Following the incident, deputies were contacted by a woman claiming to have shot her husband. Deputies said they met the woman at a Love's Truck Stop nearby and took her into custody without incident.

The woman was booked on the preliminary charge of murder.

The investigation is ongoing.

