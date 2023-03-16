Greencastle father charged after biting, calling newborn "evil" while in NICU

BOONE COUNTY — A Putnam County man faces charges after allegedly biting, calling newborn "evil" and "little b****" while the baby was in NICU.

Gavan Rogers, of Greencastle, is charged with neglect of a dependent resulting in bodily injury and domestic battery.

According to court documents, staff at Witham Hospital in Boone County contacted police when bruises were seen on the infant's wrists, shoulder and knee in November.

According to the same documents, Rogers told the staff he was "play biting" and "open-mouth kissing" the infant and he must've done it too hard.

The baby's mother claimed to have never seen the biting taking place.

Rogers reiterated that he believes he "play bit" the infant too hard when speaking with police, according to records.

Following this, the investigation learned of reports from the staff that Rogers was calling the newborn "evil" and "little b****".

A staff member, according to documents told police she was not comfortable sending the baby home. Another staff member said their team spent extra time with the parents after realizing how aggravated Rogers became when the baby cried.

Rogers was formally charged in March.