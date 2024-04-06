Watch Now
Greene County deputies searching for escaped ‘armed and dangerous' inmate

Posted at 10:13 PM, Apr 05, 2024
GREENE COUNTY — Authorities in Greene County are searching for a man who escaped from a community corrections facility on Friday.

According to the Greene County Sheriff’s Office, Charles Orr escaped from the Greene County Community Corrections facility after removing his ankle bracelet.

Orr is described as 5’9” and 180 pounds with blonde hair and green eyes. He has tattoos of skulls on both of his legs, tattoos of skulls and flames on his right and left arms and two lightning bolts tattooed on his neck.

The Greene County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public not to confront Orr because he is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact 911.

