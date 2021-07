WASHINGTON D.C. — A second Greene County woman plans to plead guilty to charges related to the January 6 riots at the U.S. Capitol.

The attorneys for Donna Sue Bissey indicate she will plead guilty on July 19.

They've asked a federal judge to convert a "status hearing" to a "plea hearing."

Last month, Anna Morgan-Lloyd, another Bloomfield woman, pleaded guilty to her charges stemming from the riots.

MORE | Indiana woman is first to be sentenced in U.S. Capitol riot, won't serve time |