Greenfield father arrested after toddler found outside in diaper in cold weather

GREENFIELD — A 20-year-old Greenfield man is facing felony charges after his toddler was found wandering outside wearing only a diaper in freezing temperatures Monday afternoon.

According to the Greenfield Police Department, officers got a call around 3 p.m. about a small child outside at the Prairie Meadows apartment complex.

When officers arrived, they found the little one suffering from hypothermia and quickly got them into a warm patrol car. The toddler was rushed to an Indianapolis hospital and is in stable condition.

Upon further investigation, police followed tiny footprints in the snow, indicating the child had been walking around outside. Those footprints led officers right to an apartment on Switchgrass Drive, where the front door was wide open.

When police went inside and called out, nobody answered. They went on to conduct a security check and found 20-year-old Logan Nickolas fast asleep on the couch.

Nickolas told officers the child was his and lived there with him.

While they were talking to Nickolas, officers said they saw what looked like illegal drugs and drug paraphernalia sitting out in the open.

Nickolas was arrested and taken to the Hancock County Jail. He's facing two felony charges for child neglect - one for causing bodily injury and another for putting the child in danger.

The Department of Child Services also responded to the scene along with the fire department.