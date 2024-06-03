Greenfield K-9 recovering after being hit by car during pursuit of suspect

GREENFIELD — A Greenfield police K-9 is recovering after being struck by a vehicle while chasing a suspect Sunday night.

According to Greenfield Police Department, Patrolman Caleb Freeman and K-9 Ace were on patrol when they observed a car make a traffic violation on North State Street.

Patrolman Freeman initiated a traffic stop and noticed the driver, identified as Patrick D. Mix, showed signs of intoxication.

While waiting for a back-up officer to arrive, Mix sped away from the traffic stop. He eventually came to a stop and began running away on foot. Patrolman Freeman sent K-9 Ace after Mix.

Police said just before catching Mix, K-9 Ace was struck by a vehicle on North Spring Street.

Assisting officers were able to catch Mix and take him into custody.

K-9 Ace was taken to an Indianapolis pet hospital where he is still recovering. Police said Ace didn't break any bones but he is banged up and bruised.

The driver of the vehicle was cooperative with police.

Mix is being held in the Hancock County Jail. He is preliminarily charged with Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Serious Violent Felon (level 4 felony), Resisting Law Enforcement-Vehicle (level 6 felony), Resisting Law Enforcement-Forcibly Resist (A misdemeanor), and Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated .08-.15 (C misdemeanor).