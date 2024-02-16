Greenfield man arrested after allegedly touching 2 children inappropriately at after-school program

GREENFIELD — A 26-year-old Greenfield man has been arrested after two children reported the man touched them inappropriately under his care at the YMCA after-school program hosted by J.B. Stephens Elementary school.

According to Greenfield PD, the man was arrested after parents called 911 on Feb. 14 to report the man had touched their child. When officers arrived at the program, they learned a second child was reporting the same.

The man had been sent home from work after the report from the second child was made to the YMCA and school.

Officers later located the man and he was detained after questioning.

“The safety and well-being of children in our programs is our top priority," Tony Wise of the YMCA said. "We will continue to cooperate with Greenfield Police and the Indiana Department of Child Services in response to allegations by a student that have been brought against a YMCA staff member at our Before and After School program. The employee has been suspended and banned from all future YMCA programs and events.”

The Greenfield Police Department is asking parents to speak with their children if they attended the after school program anytime between January 12 - February 14 about if they experienced any inappropriate touching.

If after conversations with your child you feel they may be a victim, the police departments asks you to contact Detective Andrew Pfaff at 317-477-4410 or call the Hancock County 911 Center at 317-477-4400 to make a report with an officer.