Greenfield man sentenced to 22 years for child molesting

GREENFIELD — A Greenfield man will spend 22 years in prison for child molesting.

Hancock County Circuit Court Judge Scott Sirk sentenced Kirk Lonas Thursday in Hancock County.

Lonas will also be designated as a Sexually Violent Predator for life and can’t have contact with his victims for the duration of his sentence.

A jury convicted Lonas on two counts of child molesting, one count a Level 3 felony and the other a Level 4 felony.

The victims were under 14 years old at the time of the abuse, which occurred between July 2019 and August 2020, records show.

They disclosed to authorities the details of the abuse, which took place at two locations in Hancock County and involved numerous separate incidents, according to the prosecutor’s office.

“In many cases, the first report of alleged abuse or neglect comes through a hotline call,” Hancock County Prosecutor Brent Eaton said. “Anyone in Indiana who suspects a child may have been abused or neglected is required by law to make a report. The names of those making reports remain confidential.”

Indiana’s Child Abuse and Neglect Hotline number is 1-800-800-5556.

Eaton released the following statement in response to Thursday’s sentencing: