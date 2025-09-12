Greenfield Police arrest man for threatening hospital employees, staff with firearm

GREENFIELD — The Greenfield Police Department has arrested a man after he allegedly threatened hospital employees and staff with a gun on Thursday.

According to police, officers were called to the Hancock Regional Hospital on the report of threats involving a firearm against staff just before 11 a.m.

Police said the threat was provided to the hospital electronically, and the individual was not on the hospital grounds at the time or after the threat was made.

The suspect was identified and determined to be at his residence in Hancock County, Greenfield Police said.

The suspect was taken into custody without incident and is facing preliminary charges of intimidation.

As per WRTV's policy, we will not name the suspect until formal charges have been filed by the prosecutor.