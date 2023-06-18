Watch Now
Indianapolis News and HeadlinesIndianapolis Local NewsIndianapolis Crime News

Actions

Greenfield Police Officer arrested for Operating While Intoxicated

Police say the incident happened Sunday morning
police
(Source: Raycom Media)
(Source: Raycom Media)
police
Posted at 12:30 PM, Jun 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-18 12:30:49-04

GREENFIELD — A Greenfield Police Officer was arrested for Operating While Intoxicated in Hamilton County.

According to the Greenfield Police, the incident happened Sunday morning. Details of the arrest aren’t clear at this time.

The officer’s name will not be released until the Greenfield Police Department receives a copy of the police report. However, the officer was placed on administrative leave until an internal investigation has been completed.

“We are committed to being transparent, even when we ourselves stumble,” the Greenfield Police Department said in a statement.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

CLICK HERE