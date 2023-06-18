Greenfield Police Officer arrested for Operating While Intoxicated

GREENFIELD — A Greenfield Police Officer was arrested for Operating While Intoxicated in Hamilton County.

According to the Greenfield Police, the incident happened Sunday morning. Details of the arrest aren’t clear at this time.

The officer’s name will not be released until the Greenfield Police Department receives a copy of the police report. However, the officer was placed on administrative leave until an internal investigation has been completed.

“We are committed to being transparent, even when we ourselves stumble,” the Greenfield Police Department said in a statement.

This is a developing story.