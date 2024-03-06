Greenfield teen arrested for possession of firearms, drugs

GREENFIELD — A 17-year-old Greenfield boy is in a juvenile detention facility today after being arrested Tuesday for allegedly selling handgun "switches" or machine gun conversion devices.

The teen was taken into custody at his residence in the Saw Mill neighborhood on the west side of Greenfield after an investigators witnessed the teen participate in a hand-to-hand exchange with another person.

Police, in executing a search warrant of the residence, found three illegal handguns, illegal narcotics and additional Glock switches.

A Glock “switch” is a small device that can be placed on the back of a Glock handgun that converts the semi-automatic handgun into a fully automatic machine gun.

At the time of the arrest, the teen was on monitored home detention for a prior gun offense.