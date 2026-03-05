Greenwood 18-year-old charged with child molesting, police seek more victims

FRANKLIN — An 18-year-old is facing 15 felony charges, including child molesting, after an investigation revealed alleged crimes against at least one child, and police say there may be more victims.

Samuel Erh, of Greenwood, was charged on March 4, 2026 with the following:



Child Molesting (Level 4 Felony)

Child Solicitation (Level 5 Felony)

Performing Sexual Conduct in the Presence of a Minor (Level 6 Felony)

12 counts of Possession of Child Sexual Abuse Material (Level 5 Felonies)



The investigation began in February 2026 after a child reported being victimized by Erh. According to the probable cause affidavit, the child described acts consistent with child molesting, child solicitation, and performing sexual conduct in the presence of a minor. Detective Kortney Burrello of the Greenwood Police Department conducted a forensic interview with the child and continued the investigation.

During an interview with Erh, investigators collected his cell phone and conducted a forensic download of its contents. Detectives found at least 999 digital media files depicting minors engaged in sexual activity or in various stages of nudity.

Erh was arrested on February 26, at Center Grove High School, where he is currently a senior. He is being held at the Johnson County Jail on a preliminary bond of $70,000 cash only.

Investigators believe there may be additional victims and are asking anyone with information about Erh or any other allegations against him to contact the Greenwood Police Department.

