Greenwood Community High School teacher arrested

GREENWOOD — Greenwood Police tell WRTV a Greenwood Community High School teacher was arrested Monday on three counts of child seduction.

A message from the district to families says the teacher was put on immediate administrative leave Monday afternoon "pending an investigation by the Greenwood Police Department."

The district says it is fully cooperating.

Police say they are working with the school district and the Johnson County Prosecutor's Office on the investigation.

WRTV is not naming the teacher because formal charges have not been filed, but police say formal charges could be filed Tuesday.