Greenwood High School teacher, coach accused of having sex, sending nude photos to female student

GREENWOOD — A Greenwood High School teacher and coach has been formally charged with three counts of child seduction, according to the Johnson County Prosecutor's Office.

Matthew Hockersmith, 40, is accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a female high school student.

Police received a tip earlier this month about "possible inappropriate digital and personal communication" between the two.

Upon reviewing messages from the victim's phone, detectives noticed "multiple" messages of a sexual nature, nude photos and were told the two had had sex more than once.

According to a probable cause affidavit, the juvenile told police she and Hockersmith had developed a relationship during the current school year.

Hockersmith was arrested Monday at Greenwood High School. He told police that "things just started with hugging each other, then just progressed further and further. He said that things just got out of hand."

Hockersmith said he felt guilt and "absolutely felt" that it was wrong but takes responsibility for everything that happened, according to the affidavit.

The Johnson County Sheriff's Office says Hockersmith was booked into jail on a $9,000 surety and a $900 cash bond. Greenwood Police said Tuesday Hockersmith has posted bond and has been released from jail pending a court date.

"Keeping our children safe from adults who would seek to exploit the nature of the relationship they have with those children is something my office takes very seriously. I appreciate the swift action of the Greenwood Police and the high school in getting this matter to us. We look forward to presenting the evidence supporting these allegations in court in the future.” Johnson County Prosecutor Joe Villanueva said in a news release.

The Greenwood Community School Corporation released the following statement Tuesday:

Yesterday, Greenwood Community School Corporation was deeply disturbed by information and allegations presented to us by the Greenwood Police Department regarding a school employee. In response, the district took immediate action by placing the employee on leave. As of today, the school initiated the process of terminating the employee’s contract. Counselors have been made available to students and staff.

We will continue working with Greenwood Police Department and are appreciative of our partnership.

