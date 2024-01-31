Greenwood Middle School wrestling coach arrested for sending inappropriate photos to student

JOHNSON COUNTY — A wrestling coach at Greenwood Middle School has been arrested for allegedly sending at least one inappropriate photo to a student.

According to the Greenwood Police Department, the student reported the photo to school officials. The school then asked police to conduct an investigation.

Greenwood police say the man was taken into custody at the school but officially placed under arrest at the police station following an interview.

It is unclear how many photos the suspect sent to the student.

The suspect faces the following charges:



Child solicitation

Distributing material harmful to minors

Greenwood Community School Corporation released the following statement:

On Tuesday, January 30, we learned that one of our lay coaches at Greenwood Middle School has been accused of having inappropriate communication with a student. We immediately contacted local law enforcement officials, who are conducting an investigation.



The lay coach has been terminated effective Tuesday, January 30. The safety and wellbeing of our students remains our top priority.

WRTV does not name suspects until they are formally charged.