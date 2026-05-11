Greenwood residents urged to check security cameras after weekend vehicle break-ins

GREENWOOD, Ind. (WRTV) — The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office is asking people to check their security cameras after multiple vehicles were targeted on Sunday.

Resident Carissa Swalls shared surveillance video that shows one of several vehicle break-ins reported across Johnson County. This break-in happened in Greenwood along Oakleigh Parkway.

“It was very violating. I think reality hit last night when I was going to bed because it was right underneath our bedroom window, and we didn’t hear anything and it’s like they’re right there,” Swalls said.

The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office says at least 16 vehicles were targeted in multiple neighborhoods with the suspects stealing cash and, in at least one case, a firearm. One vehicle was stolen.

Swalls says nothing was taken from her truck, but her center console and glove compartment were left open.

“They did break the window and pulled it out and had it laying there. I just … I don’t know,” Swalls said.

Investigators say what happened follows a pattern they’re seeing across many of the cases. Nearly all of the targets were pickup trucks.

“It would appear that it doesn’t matter if they’re locked or unlocked. They’re gaining entry and going through glove boxes, and center consoles, real quick, and then moving on,” Damian Katt, investigations commander at the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, said.

Katt says Greenwood and Bargersville police have also reported similar break-ins, and now the agencies are sharing information to determine the connections between the crimes.

Detectives are asking homeowners to review surveillance footage from between 12:30 a.m. and 4:30 a.m. Sunday morning for suspicious activity.

“The most important thing is for people to not leave valuables in their vehicles. Unfortunately, that’s not the age we live in now,” Katt said.

When News 8 talked to Swalls, she was on her way to get her window fixed, but she says she hopes people can use more caution.

“Beware, because this was very scary, I think. At the time, you have so many emotions going on, but it’s very scary,” Swalls said.

Investigators ask anyone with any information to contact them.