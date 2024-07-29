Greenwood wrestling coach charged after sending illicit Snapchat messages to juvenile

JOHNSON COUNTY — A Greenwood Middle School volunteer wrestling coach has been charged with Dissemination of Matter Harmful to a Minor after he was found to have sent illicit Snapchat messages to a teenager at the school.

According to the Johnson County Prosecutor's Office, Greenwood police responded to Greenwood Middle School in January on a report of a student receiving explicit images from an adult.

The juvenile spoke with officers and led to the department receiving a search warrant for the Snapchat messages between the student at volunteer coach Elijah Ross.

The warrant provided enough information to support a charge against Ross.

WATCH | Indiana's Latest Headlines