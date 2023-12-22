'Gun Battle': 3 injured in shootout on south side of Indy

INDIANAPOLIS — Three adult men were injured early Friday morning after what police are calling "gun battle".

Officers were called to the 2100 block of Shelby Street for a disturbance in the parking lot of a business.

At this location, police located one person shot after gunshots rang out from two different groups.

Shortly after, two people were found shot near Raymond Street and Meridian Street.

IMPD said the two shootings were related.

IMPD is asking anyone with information about the shooting to contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.