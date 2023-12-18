Gun falls out Brownsburg 1st grader's backpack, school says

BROWNSBURG — An investigation is underway after a gun fell out a first grade student's backpack at Reagan Elementary on Monday.

According to Brownsburg School Corporation, an unloaded handgun fell out the student's backpack during afternoon dismissal.

The gun was secured by the Brownsburg school police.

A school spokesperson said the administration met with the student's family. The student said they didn't know the gun was in their backpack. The student's family believes the gun was put in the backpack by someone other than the student.

"There will be appropriate consequences issued and the student will not be at school while we have additional discussions with the family. We are currently calling the families of all of the students in this class," Brownsburg Community School Corporation said.

The school said families of all the students in the class were contacted.