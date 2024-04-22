Gun shown, spaghetti thrown in northwest side road rage incident

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis woman is speaking out after police say a gun was pointed at her in a road rage incident along with another very unusual projectile.

“I still picture the gun; I still picture the face.” The woman told WRTV.

The woman didn’t want her name revealed due to fear of her safety but was willing to share her story with WRTV.

“I feared for my life,” the woman said.

WRTV

Court documents say she's the victim of a road rage incident and her three kids were in the backseat when it happened. The documents say it started near the intersection of 46th and Moller Road just after 5 p.m. last week when the victim, who claims she had the right of way, almost got into a collision with the alleged suspect.

Moments later the woman told police she saw the suspect allegedly waving a handgun and yelling at her.

“She was just trying to get next to me so she could shoot me, that’s all I keep thinking about,” The woman said.

Court documents say the woman told police the suspect followed her through a neighborhood, and both stopped again near 38th and Moller Road.

“I’m trying to get in position so where she can’t pull up next to me because I saw she had a firearm, and I didn’t know what she was going to do because mind you she followed me through my whole neighborhood and that’s when she assaulted me and threw spaghetti in my car," The woman added.

WRTV

Court documents reveal the woman told police that the suspect sideswiped her car before ultimately allegedly pointing a gun at her.

“We are thankful that nobody was injured in this situation,” IMPD Lt. Shane Foley said. IMPD encourages drivers who may feel like they are in a road rage situation to stay calm and call 911 if they are able to.

WATCH | Man faces charges after alleged road rage incident spans multiple counties