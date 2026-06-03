Gunfire hits Indianapolis home for 2nd time in a week, leaving residents on edge

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) — Police were investigating Wednesday after gunfire struck a home on the Indianapolis south side for the second time in less than a week.

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The first shooting in the Beal Lane neighborhood happened around 2 a.m. Sunday. The latest gunfire happened about 4 a.m. Wednesday, leaving people worried they could be caught in the crossfire if the violence continues.

The family in the home was not injured, but feared it could happen again. They've lived in the house for five years and say nothing like this has happened before in The Villages of Cobblestone neighborhood southeast of the intersection of West Southport Road and Bluff Road.

A neighbor told WRTV, "I thought that we were being bombed. It was shot after shot after shot. I think probably about 45 rounds."

"Someone's going to get killed. It's not a matter of if, it's when, if this continues."

Residents say the neighborhood is fairly new, with most of the homes built in 2018. They're concerned because there are dozens of homes with children.

Another neighbor told WRTV, "The second time, I knew exactly what it was and just couldn't get to the ground fast enough. It was very shocking. Woke me up. We've been up since it happened."

"We're a family. We stick together, we look out for each other, I care about their kids, we watch out for each other. I'm extremely concerned."

Officer Tommy Thompson of the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said, "It's inexcusable. It puts the lives of innocent people at jeopardy. We're not going to tolerate it, and we're going to continue to go after those trigger pullers, time and time again, and we're going to hold you accountable with the Marion County Prosecutor's Office."

No arrests have been made as of Wednesday, but people with information about what kind of car is being driven, who is involved, or video footage were encouraged to contact IMPD or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana.

Thompson said, "If it's one shooter, if it's multiple shooters, we don't know that information, and we need to glean that and look at all the evidence possible to ensure that we hold them accountable because nobody in our community should have to go through these types of events. It's very traumatic."