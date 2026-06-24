Gunfire shakes SE Indianapolis neighborhood for third time in a month

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) -- A southeast-side Indianapolis neighborhood is shaken and alarmed after gunfire for the third time in the past month, prompting residents to speak out in hopes of stopping the violence before it results in fatal injuries.

Video captured the latest shooting Monday night in the Maple Glen housing subdivision, where neighbors believe more than 100 rounds were fired around 8:30 p.m.

The gunfire targeted a single home, but stray bullets hit neighboring houses.

Neighbor Jeff Garraux described the shooting's unsettling rhythm. “It was still daylight and boom, boom, boom, boom, boom, but then it was too rhythmic. I came down, and I got dressed in time. They were still shooting."

Steve McKinney, who lives just two houses down from the targeted home, described his own close call. “My house got shot up last night. I went in my house, a bullet came through, and I saw the bullet by my bathtub. If I was taking a shower, it would've hit me right here in my chest."

He kept the bullet as a grim reminder of the danger residents face if action isn't taken soon. “That would hurt somebody real bad, probably kill a kid, or kill an adult."

The ongoing threat has changed daily life for many in the neighborhood, including children who are used to playing outdoors.

Residents organized a neighborhood walk on Tuesday night and invited the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department to join them. Officers attended and answered questions about the investigation.

Lt. Kevin Duley of IMPD's Southeast District provided an update on law enforcement efforts. “There are three arrests that were connected with these incidents. I can't tell you the ages, if they were adults or juveniles, but I can tell you that the most recent arrest, that was for an unrelated charge, that was a juvenile."

IMPD was working to identify more people involved.

Several similar drive-by shootings have happened in other neighborhoods on the city's southeast side, but police would not confirm whether the incidents are connected.

Anyone with information was asked to contact IMPD.