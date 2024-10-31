2023 Halloween party shooting remains unsolved, IMPD urging safety

INDIANAPOLIS — It's been a year since nine teenagers were shot and one was killed at a Halloween party on the northeast side of Indianapolis.

Andrew Holmes' grandson, Terrell Sword, was one of the teens shot.

"It's still a day-by-day process with him. He's healing," said Holmes.

Holmes is also a community activist in Chicago. On Thursday, he spoke specifically about preventing violence on Halloween.

"There's going to be an increase in every hospital across the United States during this time," said Holmes.

The city of Indianapolis is also emphasizing Halloween safety.

"Everyone should definitely go out and try and have as much fun as they possibly can, but also pair that fun with a safety plan," said Ralph Durrett, the chief violence prevention officer at the Office of Public Health and Safety.

OPHS says October is the highest month for gun violence.

“Halloween is the kick-off of the holiday season and I think the holiday season brings up a lot of different feelings in people. You never know what it's going to be, positive or negative,” said Durrett.

Durrett says people going out on Thursday night should remember to be aware of their surroundings, have a contingency plan, know where the exits are, and have contacts to call.

The shooting that happened last year at 5100 E 65th Street remains an open investigation.

IMPD encourages anyone with information to contact the IMPD Homicide Unit at 317-327-3475 or submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.

Information may also be submitted to Detective Gregory Taylor at Gregory.Taylor2@indy.gov.

