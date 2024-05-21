Hamilton County Coroner identifies known victim of Herb Baumeister from recovered remains

NOBLESVILLE — Previously unidentified remains recovered at Fox Hollow Farm in Westfield have been identified as those belonging to one of the known victims of serial killer Herb Baumeister.

On Tuesday, Hamilton County Coroner Jeff Jellison announced a positive identification for remains belonging to Jeff Jones.

Fox Hollows Farm was the home of accused serial killer Herb Baumeister. Investigators believe Baumeister picked up men in gay bars and brought them back to his home where he killed them in the early to mid-1990s.

Since 1996, the remaining unidentified bones and bone fragments have been sitting in storage until Jellison decided it was time to reopen the case and find answers.

Jones was first reported missing in 1993.

According to Jellison, investigators have four additional DNA profiles that have not yet been identified, bringing the total number of victims to 12. The four unidentified DNA profiles will also be sent to the FBI for genetic genealogy investigation.

“Because many of the remains were found burnt and crushed, this investigation is extremely challenging; however, the team of law enforcement and forensic specialists working the case remain committed. A special thanks goes to the very talented and hardworking people at the FBI, Indiana State Police Laboratory, Dr. Krista Latham of the Biology & Anthropology Department at the University of Indianapolis, and DNA experts from Texas based Othram Laboratory.” said Coroner Jellison.