Hamilton County Corrections escapee found in Fort Wayne

Posted at 12:41 PM, Jun 26, 2021
FORT WAYNE — An escapee from Hamilton County Corrections is back in custody after being found by Indiana State Police in Fort Wayne.

Troopers say Rafael Rosa III, 27, of Noblesville has been on the run since June 18 and was serving a sentence for burglary and theft.

Troopers conducted several hours of intensive surveillance and intelligence gathering efforts and tracked Rosa's location to a Fort Wayne motel.

Rosa ran from the motel, but was caught by troopers a short distance away.

Rosa is currently in the Allen County Jail while he waits to be transferred back to the Hamilton County Jail.

