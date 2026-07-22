Hancock County shooting leaves one dead, two in custody

MOIUNT COMFORT, Ind. (WRTV) — A Hancock County shooting left a man dead late Tuesday afternoon.

The Hancock County Sheriff’s Department said deputies responded to the area of 7600 West County Road 350 North near the Hancock/Marion County line, on a report of a person found shot in a vehicle.

Deputies arrived to find two vehicles stopped in the area and a man dead with injuries consistent with a gunshot wound.

An off-duty Indianapolis Metropolitan Police officer was in the area and was flagged down, the sheriff’s department said.

The victim was in one of the vehicles, while the suspected shooter was with the second vehicle.

The suspect, an adult male, was transferred to the custody of Hancock County deputies and taken to the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office for questioning.

Deputies said there was a female in the suspect’s vehicle. She was also taken in for questioning.

The release said there is no ongoing threat to the community. Investigators believe this is an isolated incident. Early reports indicate the incident may have stemmed from an argument between the suspect and the victim.

As of Tuesday evening, the Hancock County Sheriff’s Department could not confirm the identity of the victim and did not release any further information about the suspect.