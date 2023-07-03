Haughville residents ask for more safety measures after recent Broad Ripple changes

HAUGHVILLE — Business owners, neighbors, community leaders and clergy in one west side neighborhood are asking the city for help in curbing violence.

Purple flowers, and a cross saying Rest in Peace pay tribute to Jordan Pierce.

The 24-year-old was shot and killed on Tremont Street, in Haughville on June 25th.

A 19-year-old was also killed in a shooting in the same community the night before.

"We are concerned about life. We had two ladies killed within 24 hours that bothered us. I've got 7 homicides around my house in the last year and a half where I sit on my porch. I'm concerned," said Elder Olgen Williams.

Elder Olgen Williams is a long-time advocate for Haughville.

He along with business owners and community members are asking the city to pour more resources into the west side to help fight gun violence.

"When crime happens in our neighborhood, it's treated as though it is expected. oh, we expect that, you know, the crime that happens in this neighborhood, because it's a dangerous place. That is something that we don't want to stand for or tolerate," said Aaron Williams.

They want a heavier police presence from the southwest district, more cameras, lighting towers and better communication with IMPD, the mayors office, and the department of public works.

"We're not coming against the city police department, we want to work with the police department. We want the city to get behind the west district as they do north district," said Robert Laster.

The call for action follows the changes made in Broad Ripple.

The same night Pierce was killed, four people were shot in the village. Three died.

The city, Broad Ripple Village Association and IMPD are taking steps to keep trouble out of the entertainment zone which includes the lighting towers, cameras, and more.

RELATED | Hogsett announces new restrictions in Broad Ripple to reduce crime, gun violence (wrtv.com)

Robert Laster says although Broad Ripple is a popular spot at night and on the weekends and Haughville isn't, their community deserves more.

"A life is a life and we want to get the same acknowledgment, the same support, the same resources to help us right here in Haughville," said Laster.

Robin Staten-Lanier knows what's it like to lose a loved one to gun violence.

"My father was murdered in a double homicide in the summer of 1998," said Staten-Lanier.

She says his case hasn't been solved.

"And so with that experience, I bring a different expectation and response that I'm hoping to receive from the city of Indianapolis," she said.

"Help the west side with resources we need," said Williams.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department made the following statement in response to the request:

IMPD has and will continue to patrol and protect every neighborhood in the city of Indianapolis. At the same time, the IMPD will stay adaptable to where and when violence occurs. Decisions on the deployment of resources are based on several factors including the recent amount of criminal activity in a specific area, the number of resources already in the area, information on events or group gatherings, and threat assessments.

Specifically, in the Haughville neighborhood, IMPD Southwest District officers have adjusted based on conversations with residents. That includes increased visibility with proactive patrols, which involves foot patrols and vehicle patrols at night with marker lights activated. Recently, IMPD deployed a trailer camera to Haughville to monitor a block party and the event went off without a hitch. IMPD has also invested in other technology and resources in the neighborhood after it was requested by residents and community members.

IMPD welcomes the opportunity to have continued conversations with Haughville residents and business owners.

The mayor's office said, "Multiple senior officials including the mayor have been in touch with Mr. Williams."

