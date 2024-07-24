'He is very competent': Suspect in Elwood officer shooting death found competent to stand trial

MADISON COUNTY — The man charged with Murder in connection to the death of Elwood police officer Noah Shahnavaz has been found competent to stand trial.

Carl Boards II was found competent by a Madison County judge on Tuesday. His defense lawyers were claiming Boards had an intellectual disability.

Three separate doctors examined Boards and found him to competent, according to Tuesday's order.

One doctor was quoted by the judge as saying, "He (Boards) is not just competent, he is very competent."

The judge also ruled the trial would stay in Madison County.

Madison County prosecutors are seeking the death penalty in the case.

Boards is accused of shooting and killing Shahnavaz in July 2022.